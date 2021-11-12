Out of Africa Wildlife Park wants you to meet Sage the mountain lion!

Out of Africa Wildlife Park is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

WHY OUT OF AFRICA WILDLIFE PARK IS UNIQUE

What sets Out of Africa apart is their carefully nurtured human/ animal relationships obtained from the animals' point of view. Since we are human, we tend to look at the needs and wants of ourselves before other creatures on the planet. Commercialism becomes the dominant factor in any business, even zoos. After all, every business has its expenses. However, if that is the overriding consideration, then the reason people go to zoos would be buried under corporate structure.

The reason we go to a zoo or wildlife park is to have a real animal experience, a personal encounter with the wild. We want to see wild animals up-close, to feel the tiger's majesty, to be blown away by the size of the rhino, and to feel "laughter" of the hyena waiting for their food on the Predator Feed. We want to learn about the creatures with which we have only seen on T.V. or on the internet.

This is what Out of Africa does-creates real, personal experiences for those who choose to feel nature. Can you imagine watching a full-grown Bengal tiger chasing a staff member, catching him or her, and not hurting the person? This act by an apex predator demonstrates their cognitive, (free choice) capacity, and their personal friendship with a human being. In other words, it demonstrates rational thought and feelings, even in the heat of a triggered natural predatory instinct. This activity can be viewed by guests' every day in the Tiger Splash Show®. What's even more amazing is that no animal is ever trained at Out of Africa! Their relationship makes the difference. The animals are allowed to be themselves and become ambassadors from the wild to all of us.

The hope is that guests walk away having had a heart-felt personal encounter with a wild-by-nature animal.