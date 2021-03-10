NEW early childhood education center opens in Chandler, AZ

Crème de la Crème of Chandler is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Our goal is to provide a comprehensive early education experience for both the children and their families at Crème de la Crème. We do this by making each child's education a team effort among teachers, parents, and children and focusing on educating the whole child by nurturing their language, physical, social, emotional, and cognitive development. It is our belief that to do this effectively, we must remain committed to treating each and every person, including students, parents, and team members, with respect, honesty, and patience.

We firmly believe that education is most effective when it's done in a way that is both fun and challenging. This allows your child to excel and fosters his or her development into a well-adjusted adult. When you combine this with our rigorous academic curriculum taught by highly qualified instructors, your child will be well rounded and able to achieve high scholastic goals.

Crème de la Crème of Chandler, AZ

2105 W. Germann Road

Chandler, AZ 85286

(602) 325-8700

Toll Free: 1-800-374-5715

www.cremedelacreme.com