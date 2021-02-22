Lynch Vein and Aesthetics introduces us to the latest technology to help with acne scars, stretch marks and more!

Lynch Vein and Aesthetics is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

We can do our best to even out your irregular, unbalanced skin with our laser skin resurfacing treatments at Lynch Vein & Aesthetics located in Peoria, AZ, serving Phoenix and the West Valley. You may have some imperfections in your skin, like hyperpigmentation patches, acne scars, less than ideal skin texture, wrinkles, and more to improve. Our board-certified general surgeon and medical director, Dr. Matthew Lynch, can offer you noninvasive sessions with his Harmony XL PRO laser and Opus™ plasma systems to exfoliate the layers of dead and damaged skin cells on your facial skin.

Both of these help to treat a number of skin concerns through skin resurfacing. This is a wonderful aesthetic treatment to consider if you want clearer, softer, and younger-looking skin. Based on the needs of your skin, we can customize the the treatment for your needs. If you are considering adding to your skin health routine, we invite you to speak with Dr. Lynch and our experienced team at Lynch Vein & Aesthetics during a private consultation.

