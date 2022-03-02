Looking to update your outdoor space? Wait until you see what Lavender Landscape Design can do for you before you break ground!

Lavender Landscape Design Co is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Lavender Landscape Design Co is a woman-owned, boutique luxury landscape design and build company, which takes a "family first" approach to their business and design style. They are licensed, bonded and insured to build everything they design, which means Lavender is a one-stop shop for all your landscape design and construction needs! Design contracts range from $5,000 - $10,000 based on the scope of work, and their construction minimum is $50,000.

The team at Lavender Landscape loves outdoor design and living life to the fullest, and their clients know that some of the best memories are made in their own backyard. If you are into design that feels as if you just stepped into a luxury resort, then you want your outdoor space custom crafted by expert designers who know how to make your dreams come to life! Lavender will help you extend your indoor living space to the outdoors. They believe that their client’s outdoor living experience should be one of relaxation and total enjoyment, and they strive to give that experience from the moment the design journey begins.

Lavender prides itself in giving their clients not only the best in creative and innovative design, but the greatest possible client experience from inception to delivery. Lavender’s clients rely on their hallmark brand and their commitment to standards of excellence, which is why they treat their client’s home as their own and their client’s family takes center stage in their designs. From initial presentation to final construction walk, you will know you are in the absolute best of hands.

Why choose Lavender Landscape? Simply put, making your outdoor dreams come true is one of Lavender’s top priorities. Lavender specializes in luxury and knows how to deliver an experience your family and friends can enjoy for years to come. The services and quality that Lavender provides are unparalleled, and it is their mission to not only meet their clients’ expectations, but to exceed them every time.

Although Lavender has over 75 years of combined landscape architecture and design experience, they are a luxury boutique design build firm, and they intend to stay that way. In return, the company keeps their book of business small. This allows them to masterfully create your dream backyard and give the care and attention your project deserves while keeping overhead low to provide the best possible pricing and servicing in the industry.

Lavender offers a tailored design experience to help you build the outdoor living space you have always dreamed of… together, let them build your dream outdoor oasis!

Lavender Landscape Design Co.

hello@lavenderlandscape.com

LavenderLandscape.com

Serving Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe,

Chandler, Gilbert, and Mesa