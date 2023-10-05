Looking for family fun? Vertuccio Farms’ 25th Annual Fall Festival is now underway

Vertuccio Farms is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Vertuccio Farms is gearing up for an exciting and memorable 25th Annual Fall Festival starting September 29th, 2023 through October 29th, 2023!

We will be Harvesting Fall Fun all month long as this year's event is jam-packed with family-friendly activities, attractions, and tasty snacks for everyone to enjoy.

Here's a summary of what visitors can expect: Corn Maze Extravaganza: The farm promises a thrilling experience in the corn maze, ensuring plenty of maze-crazed fun for all the festival-goers. Abundant Pumpkin Patch: Vertuccio Farms is well-prepared this year with a record number of pumpkins for visitors to choose from for autumn home decor.

Plus, you can buy pumpkins without having to enter the festival area.

Photo Opportunities: The farm offers numerous scenic spots for capturing memorable moments with your loved ones.

Kid-Friendly Attractions: The Fall Festival caters to kids of all ages with a variety of fun attractions for the entire family, including favorites like the Giant Slide, Jump Pads, and the Barrel Train Ride.

New Activities: In addition to the classic favorites, the festival has introduced some exciting new features, such as the Making Music Chimes and the Roller Bowler games.

Affordable Family Fun: Vertuccio Farms ensures that the Fall Festival provides wholesome and budget-friendly fun for families.

Month-Long Celebration: The farm is extending the festivities throughout the month of October, so there's ample time for everyone to enjoy the autumn season.

To purchase tickets to the 25th Annual Fall Festival visit, vertucciofarms.com. Get $2.00 off all online ticket purchases only with promo code: Sonoran.

Vertuccio Farms

4011 S. Power Road

Mesa, Arizona

(480) 882-1482

