John Evans, Attorney at Law has some advice if you've been in an accident

John Evans is a trial attorney focusing on helping clients with injuries caused by car accidents, unsafe construction site accidents, unsafe store accidents, substandard medical care, and other forms of negligence that cause harm and injury.

John has over 35 years of experience. A full description of John's law practice is at https://scottsdalepersonalinjurylaw.com.

John earned his law degree at the Arizona State University School of Law, where he graduated with honors, and was the recipient of the Sandra Day O'Connor Award for excellence in Constitutional Law, as well as being named a Pedrick Scholar for academic excellence.

After law school, John was recruited by large firms that represented Fortune 500 companies. He accepted one of the offers, but after several years he realized that he wanted to represent and help real people, not corporations. John started his own law practice 30 years ago, helping injured people with care, diligence, and skill.

John has successfully handled hundreds of cases for his clients through negotiation, arbitration, mediation, and trial.

John continues to strive for excellence and knowledge so that he can help others.

