How you can help Elevate Nepal and its Community Development Project

Elevate Nepal is an Arizona-based 501(c)(3) non-profit and registered nonprofit with the Social Welfare Council in Kathmandu, Nepal. They focus on education, employment, public health, and infrastructure in Nepal’s poorest, most remote regions. Their goal is to develop thriving, self-sufficient communities where people can improve their lives without migrating from their villages.

When founder Dan Maurer first went to Nepal, he had an immediate connection with the people. They were generous, kind, and contagiously positive. Dan knew it wasn’t the last time he’d visit.

Then, the devastating Gorkha Earthquake hit in 2015 and Dan returned to Nepal to help the country rebuild. Soon after, in partnership with Nepali native, Resham Bal, Dan founded Elevate Nepal, to continue improving lives.

Unlike other nonprofits that come to Nepal, complete an aid project and then leave, Elevate Nepal is committed to establishing international coalitions to support sustainable communities long term. With a devoted donor base in the United States and close partnerships globally, Elevate Nepal is helping to build Nepal’s bright future.

Their Work

Nepal’s rural villages rank among the most isolated, underdeveloped and vulnerable places on earth. Residents live in basic structures often with no electricity, running water, or sanitation systems. Lack of water has resulted in poor hygiene, disproportionate high rates of waterborne illness and food insecurity. Schools and medical facilities are few and far between, often requiring hours of travel on foot. To collect water, women and children spend hours of their day walking up and down steep, fragile terrain to a natural spring. The time-consuming burden of hauling water takes them away from other activities like spending time with family, education or income-producing work.

Elevate Nepal is focused on improving health and quality of life in Nepal’s most remote and underserved villages. Since its inception in 2014, Elevate Nepal has:

● Constructed and continues to expand an advanced water distribution system, alongside electrical infrastructure and toilets

● Built an earthquake-resistant school for 700+ students

● Established and continues to support a sustainable agriculture school

● Co-founded a free health camp alongside Kyimolung Foundation Nepal and Humanitarian Efforts Reaching Out (H.E.R.O.) to distribute life-saving vaccines and medical care to 3,000+ residents of the high mountains.

Elevate Nepal takes a community-driven, solutions-oriented approach, working alongside local residents to ensure long-term management, maintenance and improvement of established systems. Nepali ingenuity, resilience and cultural resources are core to the organization’s work.

What’s Next

In the coming years, Elevate Nepal plans to:

● Bring water to 10,000 people in rural Nepal

● Employ 1,000 Nepali people

● Advance education for 1,000 children living in remote villages through the construction or improvement of an earthquake-proof primary school

● Provide free healthcare to 5,000 Nepalis alongside our partners at the Kyimolung Foundation and H.E.R.O.

Elevate Nepal invites you to join them in unlocking the vast potential of their work and ensure a brighter, more equitable future for all. Donate today or learn more at elevatenepal.org.