How One Step Beyond is helping people with intellectual disabilities achieve independence

Geneva Financial Home Loans is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Our Mission is to provide dynamic programs and services to individuals who have intellectual disabilities and their families, so they may achieve their goals and become fully participating members of our communities.

Our Vision is a world in which people who have intellectual disabilities are fully included in all areas of our communities and are recognized for their potential, their talents, and their contributions to society.

Your contribution to our programs help provide each of our participants with unique opportunities to participate in life experiences in a way that helps them meet their dreams and goals. When you contribute to One Step Beyond, 100% of your gift goes directly to enhancing our programs and making them self-sufficient. These programs include Employment Opportunities, Life Skills Training, Culinary Employment and Training, and Recreation Programs, which include Fine Arts, Music, Dance, Health & Fitness, Socialization, and Respite Programs.

You can also join the INCLUSION REVOLUTION by becoming an OSBI partner providing inclusive employment opportunities.

One Step Beyond is commemorating 20 years of impact at the 20th Anniversary and Help Us Grow (HUG) Gala held at The Duce in Phoenix on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The HUG Gala will shine a light on the accomplishments of OSBI participants and the milestones that they have achieved in our programs. For more information on the all-day community event and to purchase tickets to the Gala, visit www.osbi.org/gala.