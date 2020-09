Hi, skin is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Hi, skin talks about the importance of face workouts.

There are two special offers for first-time guests:

The first one comes with a 50 Minute Facial + a FREE Mini Face Workout for $79 ($140 value).

The second one comes with our Ice Attack Face Workout + a FREE Dermaplane or Extractions for $129 ($225 value).

Hi, skin is located at 100 E. Camelback, Suite 132 in Phoenix. Call (602) 274-1004, or go to www.hiskin.care.