Help get water to those who need it the most! Donate to our water drive today!

St. Vincent de Paul is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Those without proper shelter are the most susceptible to dehydration and heatstroke. In June St. Vincent de Paul is teaming up with ABC15, Bashas' and Food City to deliver water to our neighbors who are most affected. The ABC15 Water Drive is happening all month long (June 1-30). Make a monetary donation at the register of your local Bashas' or Food City or donate online at stvincentdepaul.net/wateror abc15.com/water. You can also drop off water at any of the SVdP thrift stores.