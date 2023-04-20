Grand Canyon Council, Boy Scouts of America looking for boys AND girls to participate in fun scouting programs

Grand Canyon Council, BSA is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The Grand Canyon Council (GCC), part of the national Boy Scouts of America (BSA) program, delivers Scouting programs throughout most of Arizona, a small part of southern Utah, and a small part of southwestern New Mexico. Scouting helps youth develop academic skills, self-confidence, ethics, leadership skills, and citizenship skills that influence their adult lives. The Scouting programs GCC presents allow kids to experience the vast outdoors by offering activities like hiking, camping, fishing, archery, rock climbing and more.

In 2021, GCC reached their 100-year anniversary, and through the years, the council has continued to evolve and adapt. In 2018 GCC welcomed girls into Cub Scouts and in 2019 into Scouts BSA. All youth, regardless of gender, are welcome in Scouting. GCC continues to make great strides to be an organization inclusive of everyone and representative of a diversified group of young people searching for meaning and purpose.

To reach kids today, GCC offers many new, exciting projects that are rooted in S.T.E.M. like coding and robotics, as well as the first of its kind Drone Camp. And, as they have since 1910, Scouting is focused on environmental conservation teaching Scouts how to respect and protect our land and natural resources.

Depending on your child's age and interests there are many ways to get involved. Cub Scouting is a family-centered program for children who are in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Scouts BSA is a single gender program with separate troops for boys and girls ages 11-18 and offers fun outdoor opportunities and peer group leadership. In these the Scout Motto, "Be Prepared" is taught, and recognized worldwide.

Venturing is a co-ed program of Scouting that focuses on outdoor and hobby activities as well as a relaxed peer leadership program for kids who are less interested in badges and rank advancement.

Exploring is another co-ed program, for those ages 14-20, that provides jobsite-based school to career opportunities to explore career and vocational opportunities.

Scouting traditions, like teaching skills to help kids build strong values and strong character in fun and engaging ways, hasn't changed, but what has been enhanced is the blend of recreational and educational activities that allow members of all backgrounds, ethnicity, and genders to explore the outdoors, try new hobbies, learn new skills, serve their community, and build relationships with families and friends.

While various activities and youth groups teach basic skills and promote teamwork, Scouting goes beyond by encouraging youth to achieve a deeper appreciation for service to others in their community.

Whether you are looking for a large or small neighborhood troop, GCC can help you find the perfect match for your child and your family. Visit www.grandcanyonbsa.orgfor more information or visit https://BeAScout.orgto join today. Many troops focused on new members joining at the beginning of the new year but anyone can join Scouting anytime during the year.

