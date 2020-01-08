Menu

Got culinary skills? M Culinary Concepts is having a hiring fair

Posted: 7:59 AM, Jan 08, 2020
Updated: 2020-01-08 12:19:41-05
M Culinary Concepts is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

M Culinary Concepts Hiring Fair
Saturday, January 11th
9am-2pm
20645 N .28th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85050
602-200-5757
Apply here: mculinary.applicantpro.com/jobs/1296231.html

