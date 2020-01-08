Got culinary skills? M Culinary Concepts is having a hiring fair

M Culinary Concepts Hiring Fair

Saturday, January 11th

9am-2pm

20645 N .28th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85050

602-200-5757

Apply here: mculinary.applicantpro.com/jobs/1296231.html

