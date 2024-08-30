Getting Married? Don't buy your flowers rent them from the Flower Queens!

Flower Queens is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Who are the Flower Queens? We are four close friends who founded and proudly operate this women-owned business! Flower Queens is a boutique floral studio based in Scottsdale specializing in fresh and luxury silk floral designs. As experienced floral designers we believe that flowers are the most important aspect of any event. We specialize in personalized service and making floral dreams come true. If you can dream it, we can create it!

We just love flowers and enjoy sharing our passion and creativity with clients. In addition to fresh flowers, we offer luxury silk floral rentals. These designs use the highest quality hand painted silk flowers from suppliers around the world and can be customized to match your color palette.

If you want the drama of a grand floral installation at an event but are looking for an option that is more affordable than fresh flowers, we have it. Our luxury silk floral arches and aisle flowers provide a gorgeous backdrop for wedding ceremonies, proposals, birthday parties, anniversaries or even baby showers. Best of all, these florals withstand the Arizona heat and create a dramatic focal point without the drama of breaking the budget.

By utilizing luxury silks for the large floral installations, there is still room in the budget for fresh flowers in bouquets, centerpieces and boutonnieres. Our favorite events have combined both fresh and faux florals in their design, creating what we like to call a “floral fusion”. These fusion designs allow for more options while combining the best of both the “fresh and faux floral worlds”.

Our floral designs reflect current trends, and our team is constantly designing and creating additional inventory. We provide free delivery and set up within a 20-mile radius of our Scottsdale warehouse. We will deliver outside of our service area for an additional fee.

Contact us for a free, no obligation, design consultation and come get your crown on!

