Game on, gadgets off! Lou Malnati's launches NEW Family Dinner Deal with Deep Dish Dialogue Game

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Lou Malnati's Introduces Family Dinner Deal Paired with Deep Dish Dialogue Game

The buzz of a new academic year and busy family schedules lead to moments that strengthen family bonds. Recognizing this, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria has announced a new menu offering tailored to facilitate familial connection - the Family Dinner Deal featuring the Deep Dish Dialogue game.

Synonymous with bringing communities together with its iconic deep dish pizza, this family-owned pizzeria has crafted special dinner bundles to not only satiate the taste buds but also the heart. Starting at less than $10 per person, the package serves four and is filled with great choices, ensuring a dining experience that is both wholesome and pocket-friendly.

Families can dive into a large deep dish cheese pizza or an extra-large thin crust. Accompanying the pizza is the diner's choice of a family-sized salad or a medium order of wings. The meal culminates with irresistible chocolate chip cookies.

Yet, what sets this bundle apart is the inclusion of the Deep Dish Dialogue game - a deck of 25 thoughtful questions crafted to reignite conversation, reminisce shared memories, and create new ones. The combo leads to banter, bonding and bites.

This initiative is supported by data from the American Heart Association which emphasizes that family dinners reduce stress, with 91% of parents echoing this sentiment. The essence of shared meals goes beyond merely consuming food; it's about embracing the conversations and moments that ensue.

Marc Malnati, the vision behind Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, elaborated on the rationale behind the new offering, "At our core, we're about curating moments of significance and nurturing relationships. Dinners are more than just meals - they're an amalgamation of shared stories, laughter, and love. With our Family Dinner Deal, we're serving an experience. The Deep Dish Dialogue game is our answer to today's screen-dominated interactions, ushering families into heartfelt conversations while relishing our signature dishes."

These bundles can be enjoyed daily for carryout or delivery solely through loumalnatis.com, available at all Valley locations while supplies last. The ease of ordering is accentuated with the Lou Malnati's app or through their website, with additional details including hours of operation and locations.

In the current era where time is a luxury and moments fleeting, Lou Malnati's invites families to pause, cherish, and indulge. The table is set, both with delightful delicacies and soul-stirring conversations. Will you be there?

All Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Locations: Arcadia, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale & Tempe

ARCADIA: Carryout & Delivery Only, 3431 North 56th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018, (602) 551-8990

CHANDLER: Carryout & Delivery Only, 2815 S. Alma School Road, Suite 15, Chandler, AZ 85286, (480) 561-5350

GILBERT: Carryout & Delivery Only, 3115 S Val Vista Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295, (480) 612-9700

GLENDALE: Carryout & Delivery Only, 7507 W Rose Garden Lane, Suite 105, Glendale, AZ 85308, (623) 471-6900

MESA: Carryout & Delivery Only, 3510 E Baseline Road, Suite L5-D-103, Mesa, AZ 85204, (480) 885-2499

PHOENIX: Full Service Restaurant & Bar, 100 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85012, (602) 892-9998

SCOTTSDALE: Full Service Restaurant & Bar, 17787 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255, (480) 681-3400

TEMPE: Full Service Restaurant & Bar, 27 South McClintock Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281, (480) 863-3500

