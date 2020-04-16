Fry's Food Stores: Easy cooking tips, and how to give back to the community during COVID-19 crisis

Join Fry's Food Stores and ABC15 CW61 as we raise money for local nonprofits through the Fry's Emergency COVID-19 Response Fund.

When you're at the register, you can Round up your total, or make a one dollar, five dollar or ten dollar donation, to give to local nonprofits around the state.

All money raised will go to the Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation then be disbursed throughout Arizona.

To find a location near you, go to frysfood.com.

