Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Fry's Food Stores: Easy cooking tips, and how to give back to the community during COVID-19 crisis
((SL Advertiser)) Fry's Food Stores' head chef gives easy cooking tips, and has a great way to give back to the community.
Posted at 8:46 AM, Apr 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-16 13:12:58-04
Join Fry's Food Stores and ABC15 CW61 as we raise money for local nonprofits through the Fry's Emergency COVID-19 Response Fund.
When you're at the register, you can Round up your total, or make a one dollar, five dollar or ten dollar donation, to give to local nonprofits around the state.
All money raised will go to the Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation then be disbursed throughout Arizona.
To find a location near you, go to frysfood.com.
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.