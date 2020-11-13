Experience Williams - the Gateway to the Grand Canyon!

Experience Williams is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Experience Williams- Gateway to the Grand Canyon®!

Founded in 1881 and known for historic charm, long lasting heritage of the Old West, nostalgic Route 66, and new adventures- Williams is a destination for all ages. From cruising Route 66, planning a visit to the Grand Canyon, riding the rails, getting up close to the wildlife at a drive-thru wildlife park, hitting the trails with some outdoor recreation, or shopping for that perfect souvenir- Williams, Arizona is the place to do it.

Anytime of the year is the perfect time to visit Williams. But, if a special event is what you're looking for, Williams has it. Whether it's a rodeo, classic car show, train ride, or a visit to Bearizona, Williams will not disappoint. Experience Williams- Gateway to the Grand Canyon®!

Route 66

Route 66 is an experience, a feeling, a perception, a taste of sight & sound, and a mystery that can only be resolved by driving the pavement itself. The "super-highway", as it was thought of in 1926, represented unprecedented freedom to travel across the American West. The original paved highway was a narrow two-lane road (slightly wider than one lane of a modern highway) that spanned over 2,300 miles from Chicago, Illinois to Long Beach, California. Williams was the last town to be bypassed by Interstate 40 on October 13, 1984.

Route 66 conjures up thoughts of rich history, soda fountains, neon lights, classic cars, and fun! Only in Williams, Arizona will you find a stretch of Route 66 with shopping, dining, lodging, and cowboy action - fun for the whole family.

Attractions in Williams

We like to say- attractions in Williams require different shoes or choice of chair. Whether you are looking for a leisurely ride to the Grand Canyon in style, a chance to enjoy nature up close and personal at a wildlife park, or just enjoy what Route 66 has to offer - you'll find it in Williams.

If you are ready for an adventure, or just want nature to be your guide, the attractions of Williams will have you coming back for more!

Lodging

One of the best things about Williams is that when you choose your lodging you feel connected to a real community and the hometown things to do. Lodging comes in all forms in Williams including bed and breakfast locations, route 66 classic hotels & motels, RV parks and campgrounds, and traditional national brand names. Wherever you choose to stay, it will have the comforts of a charming, historic community.

Dining

Williams, Arizona has a variety of dining options. If family friendly is your style, quick service, or a chance to take your time, rest your feet and enjoy a glass of wine, then the question becomes where to do it.

Downhome style with made from scratch menu items, mile high pies, microbreweries, a wild west saloon, a tasty steak dinner, indoor/outdoor dining: it all awaits you in Williams, Arizona.

Visit

Williams, Arizona has something for everyone. Plan a visit and see why visitors have fallen in love with Williams. Williams, Arizona: Gateway to the Grand Canyon®