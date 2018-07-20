Did you know? Outlets at Anthem is looking for a new Outlet Insider

Current
98
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: 108°
LO: 91°
HI: 108°
LO: 91°
HI: 108°
LO: 91°
Fair
HI: 108°
LO: 91°
HI: 108°
LO: 91°
HI: 108°
LO: 91°
Outlets at Anthem is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.
Outlets at Anthem is looking for a new Outlet Insider - and you can help decide!
They are down to three finalists featured on the show today, and voting is open:
OutletsAnthem.com/OutletInsider
· Voting is live now (July 20) through July 29th
· One entry per email, per day, per person
· Winner will be announced on July 31