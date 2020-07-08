Crust Brothers Pizza pride themselves on their Midwest-style pizza with edge to edge toppings

Crust Brothers Pizza is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Crust Brothers is a small mom and pop style restaurant located in Scottsdale, AZ at Shea Blvd. and Scottsdale Rd. Crust Brothers features a unique flaky crust, a homemade sauce, a two-cheese blend, and the use of only the finest toppings! Don't hesitate to have another - instead of slices, the pizza is served in bite-sized squares! If you have been to the Midwest, you know what we're talking about! We also feature a wide selection of salads, subs, starters, wine and beer!

The Brothers have a combined 70 years of restaurant experience. They are considered experts in operations; from the back to the very last guest. Ed and Mark have both spent time in all areas of food service, from quick service to fine dining.

They have a highly motivated service team that are committed to excellent guest service - but in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere. They are an employer of choice in the community.

They have built our success on superior management/employee relationships that greatly contribute to exceptional results. They will retain excellent employees and maintain strong relationships with the local workforce. They provide elevated value with their one-of-a-kind pizza, subs, and salads through fun and friendly facilities and passionate guest service.

Please come in and share their dream with them.

Crust Brothers Pizza

7342 E. Shea Blvd.

NE corner of Shea & Scottsdale Rd.

next to the movie theater

(480) 525-5949

CrustBrothersPizza.com