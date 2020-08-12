Chronic leg or back pain? Active Life Physical Medicine & Pain Center offers NEW Vertiflex Procedure™

Active Life Physical Medicine and Pain Center is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Vertiflex is a special minimally invasive device that indirectly decompresses the structures like nerves, facet joints and spinal discs. The procedure involves only a tiny incision less than half an inch and is done in about 45 minutes with the help of xray guidance.

The procedure involves a small spacer that is placed inside the outer part of the spine without damaging any nearby bone or tissue. Once inserted, the implant's arms open and fixate around the spinous processes (the bumps you can feel in your spine. By doing this the nerves, joint and spinal disc are relieved of pressure. The decompression or "unloading" of spinal structure, increases the space inside the spinal canal and towards the sides where the nerves come out. Lifting pressure off of the nerves, joints and disc is how it is able to give permanent relief of pain. Because it is a very minimally invasive procedure there is fairly immediate relief and recovery is minimal. It is often done in an outpatient center where patients go home right after and do not require heavy pain medications typically.

Who is a candidate for vertiflex?

Someone with "stable" spinal stenosis. Spinal stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the spinal canal or neural foramen that results in pressure on the spinal cord or nerve roots. Symptoms may include pain, numbness, or weakness in the arms or legs. Patients that are limited by this problem often find themselves leaning over on a shopping cart to reduce pressure on their nerves in their back. Leaning forwards helps because it increases the space for the nerves. Outcome studies have been done and are very favorable. It's a great option for patients who are not interested in invasive spinal surgery and would like to return to activity that once was a big part of their life and its often covered by insurance including medicare!

Active Life Physical Medicine & Pain Center has two Valley locations:

15547 N. Reems Road

Surprise, AZ

13575 W. Indian School Road

Litchfield Park, AZ

(623) 535-9777

www.ActiveLifePainCenter.com