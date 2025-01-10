Chick-fil-A is composting and donating excess food to help our community

Chick-fil-A is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

From composting to donating excess food, Chick-fil-A restaurants care for the planet every day

Many Chick-fil-A® restaurants across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico participate in several initiatives to care for our planet. In addition to fighting hunger through the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® Program, over 130 restaurants nationwide keep surplus food and food waste out of landfills through local composting programs.

Pursuing what’s next in Phoenix

In Phoenix, Arizona, 12 restaurants compost their food scraps, from the tops of strawberries to the crumbs in the fryer with Recycled City, a local composting service. The organization uses organic waste to create fertile soil for farmland in the Phoenix area.

“Each week, the food waste that Chick-fil-A [Phoenix restaurants contribute] for composting keeps thousands of pounds of food diverted from landfills,” said J.D. Hill, founder of Recycled City.

As an agricultural hub, Phoenix restaurants’ efforts to combat food waste help to lay the foundation for more Chick-fil-A restaurants to follow suit and find new ways to care for our planet.

Chick-fil-A Canada is All in on Fighting Hunger

Chick-fil-A restaurants in Canada recently celebrated an important milestone in the fight against hunger—all 14 restaurants in Toronto participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table Program, a program for local Owner-Operators to donate surplus food to local charitable organizations.

Local partners like Second Harvest work with Chick-fil-A restaurants to ensure that Canadians can find sustainable and dependable food sources to support them.

In addition, some Chick-fil-A restaurants in Canada participate in local composting to divert even more food waste from landfills.

Making a big impact with the U.S. Food Waste Pact

In April 2024, Chick-fil-A, Inc. became the first restaurant company to join the U.S. Food Waste Pact, whose goal is to reduce food waste across the United States by 50% by 2030.

With the brand’s goal of diverting 25 million pounds of food waste from landfills by 2025, franchised restaurants as well as organizations across the Chick-fil-A system have already diverted 23.9 million pounds of food thanks to efforts like local composting and the Chick-fil-A Shared Table Program.

Though the fight against food waste is never-ending, Chick-fil-A, Inc. is committed to ensuring that local Owner-Operators and licensees are doing what they can to bring excess food from restaurant kitchens to thousands across North America.