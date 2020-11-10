Check out the NEW We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort!

We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Welcome to the new We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort!

Ready to (figuratively) roll the dice? Stop whatever you're doing and head over to the new We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, the latest and greatest in Valley gaming, dining and entertainment.

The sophisticated new 166,341-square-foot casino replaces the original Fort McDowell Casino that initially opened in 1984 as a bingo hall - so what was the first casino in Arizona is now also its newest! The look is elegant, contemporary and refined, and you'll also spot design elements of fire, water, earth and basket-weaving that are so important to the Yavapai culture.

If you know when to hold 'em (and when to fold 'em), you've come to the right place! Gaming options include 850 state-of-the-art slot machines (some that are debuting in Arizona for the first time) … a 400-seat smoke-free bingo hall with uber-comfortable chairs, tablets for playing and 50-inch monitors … 22 action-packed tables offering poker, blackjack, Ultimate Texas Hold'em and Pai Gow … and a spacious poker room featuring five tables with live games and tournaments.

When you're ready to take a break from gaming (or are just plain hungry), you can choose from a smorgasbord of fine and casual dining options. The upscale Ember restaurant features the highest quality steaks and seafood prepared over wood-fired grills (be sure to try a bottle from their incredible wine cellar), while the WKP Sports and Entertainment sports bar is a fun place to go for creative pub fare and craft beer along with live entertainment and gaming activities. The Ahnala Mesquite Room at the adjoining hotel is the place to go for American-style comfort food, and if you're in a hurry, you can grab on-the-go fare from The Market. The new casino resort also has private dining areas, patios, a piano lounge and several other bars - including the Center Bar that is - literally - in the middle of all the action.

Concerned about your health and safety? The new casino resort is too. All gaming areas, hotel rooms and public spaces, dining outlets and entertainment venues are 100 percent smoke-free, with four comfortable outdoor areas designated for smokers. In addition, full compliance with all mandated COVID-19 precautions includes taking patrons' temperatures at all entrances (only letting those with 100-degree temperatures or less go in), requiring masks, providing plenty of sanitation stations, encouraging social distancing, and limiting elevator and outlet occupancy.

Let luck be a lady tonight and check out the new We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. For more information, call (480) 789-4957 or visit their brand new website, www.wekopacasinoresort.com