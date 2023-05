Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) is a paid segment for Sonoran Living.

MISSION

Our mission is to prevent and end homelessness among individuals and families while advancing compassionate community solutions.

VISION

A community where everyone has a home.

Are you an individual or family experiencing homelessness?

FAMILIES, please call: 602.595.8700

SINGLE ADULTS WITHOUT CHILDREN, please call: 602.229.5155 or visit the campus at 206 S. 12th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (Mon-Fri, 8-4p)