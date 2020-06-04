Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center is helping families plan and grieve through these difficult and unusual times

Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

We are living in unique times. Right now, it seems like there are so many things we cannot do. Well, we at Camino del Sol made the decision to be mindful of what we cannot do, but also to turn our focus on the possibilities offered by this unique situation. We focused on the question, "How are we going to serve our families in the best way possible given all the parameters set forth by the Centers for Disease Control?" We put on our thinking caps and came up with the following list of ideas:

1. Have a drive by memorial service - There is no need to skip the opportunity to let your friends and family express their condolences. We can set you up with a table just outside the front door of the funeral home, where your friends and loved ones may drive by, roll down the window for a small conversation.

2. Stream a memorial service - Have more than 10 people and still want a traditional memorial service? Consider streaming the service online. We have the ability to set up an online viewing of the service that is password protected so that only those you wish to view have access.

In addition, those who have questions regarding preplanning, but are uneasy about coming into the facility, we have thought about you as well. We have moved our entire preplanning process online and are able to speak with you by phone or video chat. We can get you planned while you sit in the comfort of your own home.

We have been a part of the northwest valley communities for over 30 years. We listened to you and tried to find solutions to meet your needs. Please do not hesitate to contact us at 623-584-6299 with any questions. We are here for you!

Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center

13738 Camino del Sol

Sun Sity West

(623) 584-6299

caminodelsol.com

