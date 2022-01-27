Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center: Having 'the talk'

Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

In 2015, The Funeral & Memorialization Information Council (FAMIC) did a study and concluded that 69% of the people over the age of 40 that they surveyed said that they would like to plan their memorial. 89% of them felt that having a conversation about preplanning was important. How many actually pre-planned? Only 17%. I think I know why…

The fact of the matter is that we don't talk about death in our society, and I can understand why. It's sad, uncomfortable and there is a fear of the unknown that keeps us from having the important conversations that are needed. I have a good friend who once told me that when we share a piece of ourselves with others, we multiply the joy we feel, and we divide the pain and sadness. I can't help but think about what would happen if we divided some of that sadness and fear by reach out to our loved ones and friends and talked about death.

If what he says is true, if we started talking about death, maybe we would realize that everyone else feels the same way and we might gain the courage to start a conversation. Maybe that conversation would alleviate some of our sadness. Maybe talking about how uncomfortable we feel might be just what we need to bring comfort. And maybe, sharing about our fears around death will replace them with a faith that is strong.

To create this shift, it will take courage and we at Camino del Sol are here to help. We deal with grief and loss daily. We just might have the answers you are looking for, or the resources to help you begin having the talk with your loved ones. Reach out to us. We are happy to help. You are not alone in this journey! Call (623) 584-6299 or visit Caminodelsol.com.