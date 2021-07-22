California Aeronautical University is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

California Aeronautical University Offers New Rotor-Helicopter Program at Falcon Field Airport California Aeronautical University (CAU) is excited to announce a new offering in their catalog of aviation programs. Understanding the need for helicopter pilots, the University will now offer a rotorcraft-helicopter emphasis within their aviation degree program at its campus at Falcon Field Airport (FFZ) in Mesa.

As an alternative to CAU's current fixed-wing emphasis in the Associate of Science in Aviation Studies program, the new rotorcraft emphasis will prepare students for a rewarding career in the aviation industry as professional pilots.

Delivered in a fast-paced, structured year-round program, students can earn their associate's degree in just under two years. Instruction of all courses, including flight labs using Robinson helicopters, is delivered by CAU faculty.

Students in the program will also earn four certificates and ratings within their degree program, including private pilot, instrument rating, commercial and CFI.

"We're thrilled to expand our offerings at our campus at Falcon Field. With such a strong foundation in fixed-wing flight training, we're excited to now get into the rotorcraft world and help students pursue successful careers as professional helicopter pilots," said Matthew Johnston, President of CAU.

Once they complete the helicopter training and required flight hours, graduates can work for tour and charter operators, emergency medical services, agriculture, and a variety of other positions. All students are also eligible for graduate services and can benefit from the University's strong industry partnerships.

The University also offers financial aid to those who qualify and continually offers scholarships to help students cover the cost of their education.

California Aeronautical University at Falcon Field is located at 4710 East Falcon Drive, Suite 105 in Mesa, Arizona. Applications are now being accepted for the next class.

Visit https://calaero.edu/sonoran to learn more about the new emphasis and how to apply to the aviation degree program.

About California Aeronautical University California Aeronautical University prepares students for exciting careers in aviation. The University offers aviation-related training and degree programs from its unparalleled purpose-built flight training facility at Bakersfield International Airport and its two flight training centers, in Ventura County at the Oxnard Airport (KOXR) and San Diego County at the Montgomery Field Airport (KMYF). Working diligently to expand its reach, the University now offers a rotor-helicopter emphasis at its new campus at Falcon Field Airport (KFFZ) in Mesa, Arizona.

The University has developed career opportunities for its graduates with airline and aviation partners across the nation. For information, visit https://calaero.edu/sonoran or call (480) 681-6193.