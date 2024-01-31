Buzz Rx offers free prescription savings cards, coupons, and a free mobile app

Buzz Rx is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

BuzzRx offers free prescription savings cards, coupons, and a free mobile app to help people save up to 80% on prescription medications. The cards and coupons are accepted at nearly every pharmacy nationwide, including major chains like CVS, Walgreens, and Fry's.

BuzzRx is free, simple, and easy to use with no pre-activation required. Just enter your zip code, or make sure location services are turned on, and look up the price of your medication by strength and quantity to find the lowest discounted price at a nearby pharmacy.

Nearly all medications are eligible for discounts, but the more common the medication, the more likely it will have great savings. For example, the popular heart medication atorvastatin, or generic Lipitor, is 94% off the retail price at Walgreens for 30 tablets of the 80mg dose--over $121 in savings. In 2023, BuzzRx customers saved over $35 million on atorvastatin alone. BuzzRx's goal is to help people afford their health, and taking medications as prescribed is a major part of that equation. The New York Times estimates that 20% to 30% of prescriptions written are not filled, with cost being among the leading reasons. The average BuzzRx customer who fills one prescription a month saves, on average, $432 annually.

As the exclusive prescription discount partner of the Phoenix Suns, BuzzRx wants to help fans score big savings on prescriptions. From February 1-29, Suns fans have a chance to win two tickets to the March 9th game against the Boston Celtics, compliments of BuzzRx. To participate, visit BuzzRx.com/Suns from February 1 through February 29, scan the QR code to download the free BuzzRx app, and enter for a chance to win two tickets to the game.

There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. The Sweepstakes are only open to legal residents of AZ, ages 18+, and are void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. See the full Official Rules at buzzrx.com/suns-sweepstakes-2024.

To learn more about BuzzRx, visit www.buzzrx.com.