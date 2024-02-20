Book your dream adventure when you vacation with Aggressor Adventures

Aggressor Adventures is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Aggressor Adventures Announces new Signature Lodges Brand: Forty-year Adventure Travel Company Continues Expanding Luxury Brands

For over forty years, adventure-seekers have trusted Aggressor Adventures® for pampered scuba excursions, and Aggressor's luxury adventure offerings continue to grow with its newest rebranded, land-based Aggressor Signature Lodges.

Travelers will experience extensive cultural immersions, wildlife safaris, birdwatching, archeological tours, hiking and more, at Aggressor Signature Lodges in Sri Lanka, and expansion to Thailand and other destinations in late 2024.

"Our Signature Lodges motto, 'Life Happens Here,' encapsulates our goal to deliver world-class experiences coupled with five-star service, meals and accommodations," says Chairman and CEO Wayne Brown. "Our passion is discovery. That quest is not limited to scuba diving, so we are continuing our expansion to cultural interactions, birding, wildlife safaris, historical expeditions, and photo workshops around the world. We are just getting started, so look for new Lodges in the coming year!"

Aggressor Signature Lodges in Sri Lanka offer six-night itinerates that include cultural interactions, wildlife safaris and guided bird watching in the Wilpattu, Minneriya and Kalawewa National Parks.All Lodges follow Aggressor Adventures' sustainability guidelines for eco-tourism. Their Green the Fleet® program strives to make the adventure lifestyle environmentally sustainable for our guests while supporting the health of our oceans and lands.

Aggressor Adventures reservations can be made through your local travel agent or online at aggressor.com or call 800-348-2628 or 1-706-993-2531.

About Aggressor Adventures Since 1984, Aggressor Adventures® has offered travelers liveaboard scuba and snorkeling charters, luxury river cruises and exotic wildlife safaris. To learn more, you may also visit Aggressor's Media Hub, listen to its podcast series, view videos on Aggressor.TV and browse the new catalog. Worldwide locations are Bahamas, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cocos Island, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Galapagos, Komodo, Indonesia, Maldives, Palau, Philippines, Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Red Sea, Roatan, Honduras, Sri Lanka, and Turks & Caicos. Reservations can be made online at www.aggressor.com, or by calling 800-348-2628 or +1-706-993-2531.