Belle Lacet Lingerie specializes in hard-to-find bra sizes to fit real women

Belle Lacet Lingerie is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Every woman of every size deserves to look and feel beautiful. At Belle Lacet Lingerie in Phoenix and Gilbert we help women restore their confidence with properly fitting bras from world class brands.

Since 2011, we have been specializing in hard-to-find bra sizes, including plus size lingerie. We use UK sizing and carry cup sizes A to K and bands up to 50.

We are experts in fitting so we understand all the different sizing systems including European, U.S. and U.K. sizing. Our bras accentuate your curves without sacrificing comfort.

With an eye for gorgeous lingerie of all kinds, and positive attitudes, we are the place you can trust to have just what you need!

Our designers come from all over the world. You'll find beautiful products made in France, Italy, England, Poland, Canada the U.S.A. and more.

Lingerie is the closest thing to your body. It's with you all the time so the fit needs to be perfect but shopping for lingerie can be a very intimidating process. At Belle Lacet, our goal is to make you feel comfortable and beautiful in your own skin. We give personal one on one attention to each customer with our professional bra fitting service.

We are passionate about empowering women and we won't sell you a product unless we believe it's the best purchase for you. We have dozens of different vendors so we are sure to have something for every body type. Every item at Belle Lacet is handpicked by its owner, (Karla Youmans) and selected for its quality, uniqueness, beauty and design.

Customer service is very important to us. In fact, it's one of the main reasons we hope you'll choose us over any other lingerie store. There's just nothing like the boutique shopping experience. When you combine luxury service with competitive pricing you get a very special shopping opportunity.

We have the best selection of plus size bras in the Phoenix area because we are always searching for the prettiest bras that flatter full-busted women. Each of the brands we carry in our lingerie store are designed to flatter you in all the right ways and properly accentuate your curves. We love them all and we hope you do too!

Browse our bra collection online or visit us in Ahwatukee or Gilbert for a free professional bra fitting!

Belle Lacet Lingerie

4810 E. Ray Rd. #5

Phoenix, AZ 85044

(480) 940-5455

www.bellelacetlingerie.com