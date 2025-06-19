Adopt a dog or cat and help Arizona animals find their families at Foothills Animal Rescue

Foothills Animal Rescue is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Foothills Animal Rescue Kicks Off Summer with Pet Photo Contest and Boutique

Foothills Animal Rescue, a trusted name in animal welfare since 1995, continues to make a

meaningful impact across the Valley through rescue, care and adoption services for homeless

cats and dogs. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the organization operates the Brynne Smith Memorial

Campus and Adoption Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, providing a safe and loving space for

animals on their journey to finding forever homes. To support its mission, Foothills Animal

Rescue relies on the proceeds from its two resale boutiques.

One of the most exciting events of the summer is back—Foothills Animal Rescue’s Annual

Photo Contest! Pet owners can enter a photo of their rescued or adopted cat or dog for a

chance to be featured in the 2026 Foothills Animal Rescue calendar. Entries open June 15, and

voting begins July 1. This year brings an extra treat: the top-voted dog and cat will also be

featured on a limited-edition beer label created in collaboration with Pinnacle Brewing Company!

It’s $30 to enter, and that includes a 2026 calendar. Once the photos are in, the public can vote

online—each vote is just $1, and every dollar supports the animals at Foothills. The 14 pets with

the most votes (7 dogs and 7 cats) will each get a month in the calendar, with the two top vote-

getters earning the cover spot and their moment of fame on the beer cans.

Foothills Animal Rescue is also celebrating big changes at its resale boutiques. Foothills Animal

Rescue is moving the Carefree Boutique into the heart of the Sundial in Carefree. Moving just a

few steps away from the current location, into a larger space with more visibility will hopefully

bring in more support for the animals at Foothills Animal Rescue.

The Scottsdale boutique will remain in its current location at 23030 N. Pima Road. Both stores

continue to support the mission of helping homeless pets, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the

shelter. All items sold at Foothills Animal Rescue Resale Stores are donated to Foothills Animal

Rescue. The current Carefree location will remain open until the new location at 22 Easy Street

is ready. Foothills Animal Rescue plans on celebrating this expansion with a grand opening

soon. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram or sign up for the Loyalty Program (text ENROLL to

833-285-6005) to stay updated.

From adorable pet photo contests to stylish shopping with a purpose, Foothills Animal Rescue

invites the community to get involved in creative, fun and impactful ways. Whether you’re voting

for your favorite furry friend, shopping at Wild Daisy or visiting the adoption center to meet your

next companion, your support makes all the difference.

Learn more about the photo contest, shop the Resale Boutiques, or explore adoptable pets at

foothillsanimal.org.

