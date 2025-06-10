ABC15 and Sanderson Ford salute AZ Veterans: Meet Air Force vet Jamie Oltersdorf

Sanderson Ford is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

ABC15 and Sanderson Ford have teamed up to honor Arizona Veterans.

Air Force veteran Jamie Oltersdorf is 10-year veteran of the United States Air Force. She is now a staff member at Yavapai College where she was instrumental in building the Unheard 22 Memorial on campus. She also makes sure there are 988 suicide prevention stickers all over campus in addition to helping connect veterans to resources.

To thank Jamie for her continued efforts in our community, he was given a $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sanderson Ford.

