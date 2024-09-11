AAA Arizona talks about the importance of properly installed car seats

AAA Arizona is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Car Seat Safety: Is Your Child’s Seat Installed Correctly?

AAA encourages all caregivers to have car seats inspected by certified car seat technicians

As parents and caregivers, we all want to protect our children. However, even with the best intentions, car seat safety can often be overlooked.

According to the National Digital Car Seat Check database, only one in four car seats are correctly installed. This statistic aligns with the findings from a consumer survey done by AAA Arizona and the National Safety Council, that revealed only one in five caretakers seek expert help for car seat installation, something AAA offers at no charge, by way of certified employee technicians at many of their local offices.

Top Car Seat Mistakes to Avoid

Safety experts have identified three common mistakes to avoid:

1) The Wiggle Test. If your car seat moves around too much, it’s probably not installed securely. A properly installed seat should remain stable with minimal movement when tested. A loose seat may fail to protect a child during a collision.

2) The Overlooked Strap. For forward-facing seats, an additional strap, known as the tether, is crucial. The tether prevents the seat from tilting forward in a crash, which significantly reduces the risk of head and neck injuries. Unfortunately, many caregivers forget to use it.

3) The Pinch Check. When securing your child in the seat, ensure the harness straps are snug. A good rule of thumb? Use your thumb! A simple way to test this is by trying to pinch the strap material at armpit level. If you can pinch any excess, the strap is too loose. If you can’t it’s likely tight enough.

The fact that you bought a car seat means you want the best for the child you care for. Making sure it's installed correctly can help you reach that goal. 120,000 children were injured in car crashes in 2022, a properly installed car seat is essential to keeping kids safe.

Choosing the Right Seat for Your Child’s Age

Another common issue is transitioning children to different car seat types prematurely. Research shows that 25 percent of children are placed in booster seats too early, and 90 percent of kids using a regular (lap and shoulder) seat belt would be better protected in a booster seat or forward-facing car seat.

Boosting Your Car Seat Knowledge

To further educate parents and caregivers, free resources like the “Car Seat Basics” online course is available. The comprehensive program, developed by the National Safety Council in collaboration with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, covers every stage of child passenger safety, from rear-facing seats to the transition to seat belts.

Ensuring your child is in the right seat and that it’s installed correctly is critical to their safety on the road. Taking the time to double-check your car seat setup could make a lifesaving difference.

For more information head to aaa.com/carseats.