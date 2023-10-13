A Stepping Stone provides the foundation for kids and parents to learn together for a better life

A Stepping Stone is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Founded in 1989, A Stepping Stone Foundation (ASSF) transforms lives through quality two-generation education and creates success for families of limited opportunities through our tuition-free program LEAF (Literacy Elevates Arizona Families). Our LEAF program provides early childhood education throughout the regular school year and requires a high level of parental involvement including GED/Basic Adult Education, English, and parenting classes, along with volunteering in their child's classrooms and monthly home visits by teachers. Children who are enrolled in LEAF for six months or more enter kindergarten ahead of their peers. This highly intense program includes contractual participation for a full school year from the parents. Currently, ASSF provides literacy and education services through our three sites: Alhambra School District at Westwood Elementary, the Isaac School District at Bret Tarver Preschool, and Synergy Public School in Phoenix.

Through our Billie Gannaway Memorial Scholarship program, ASSF has awarded more than $400,000 to over 175 former preschoolers receiving post-secondary education since 2002. Through our multiple scholarship opportunities, including the APS STEM Scholarship, the Ivey Stepping Higher Scholarship, and the William O. Smith Scholarship, many former preschoolers have already graduated or are attending college, and some are continuing their studies through advanced degree programs in Arizona and around the country.

ASSF also offers an Internship program to former preschoolers, providing important interview techniques and work experience for future career success. In addition, our TwoGenEd Affinity Group creates a space to coordinate collaboration with strong community partners to maximize our impact.

For almost 30 years, we had many students who benefited from our preschool and continued to have great success in reaching their goals - one of these stories is Maritza.

Maritza's father, who immigrated from Mexico, met and fell in love with Maritza's mom in the United States - a typical immigrant story. He had never been to school and remains self-taught, while her mother, from Colombia, had completed the 6th grade. When Maritza entered the Stepping Stone preschool at Isaac School District, she spoke no English. While her mother attended English and parenting classes, she went to preschool. By the end of the year, Maritza was ready to enter kindergarten in English and her mother was prepared to support her. Her father attended the family celebration at the end of the year where her mother was recognized for learning English.

And Maritza? She not only finished high school but with the help of ASSF graduated from ASU and has worked for the US Dept. of Justice here in Phoenix for almost 20 years. She was a member of our Board of Directors for a term to help us build a better program for kids and their families just like hers. She is now married, bought and paid for their house, and is raising her children.

For the children and families that have been helped by A Stepping Stone Foundation, they can thank our supporters for making their future a reality. For our future students and families, YOU can make a difference for them with your passion and financial support!

To learn more about A Stepping Stone Foundation, call (602) 843-8281, or go to asteppingstone.org.