A New Leaf helps Valley families dealing with crisis

A New Leaf is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Help Families in Crisis: Donate to A New Leaf Today

Right now, across the Valley, families are facing unimaginable challenges. At A New Leaf, we are on the front lines, providing safe shelter, food, and water to those who need it most—families facing homelessness, survivors of domestic violence, and countless others in crisis. But we can't do it alone. We need your help, and we need it urgently.

Every day, more families reach out to us in desperation. They are your neighbors, your community members, struggling to find a safe place to sleep, a meal to eat, or a secure environment to rebuild their lives. The difference between hope and despair often comes down to the support we can provide, and that support comes from people like you.

Your donation stays right here, making a real impact in the Valley. When you give to A New Leaf, you are directly helping local families regain stability and hope. Your contribution ensures that someone facing homelessness has a warm bed tonight, that a survivor of domestic violence can escape to safety, and that children in our community don’t go to bed hungry.

The need is urgent, and the time to act is now. The families we serve cannot afford to wait, and neither can we. By donating today you will be providing life-changing support to those most in need. Best of all, you can also take advantage of the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, allowing you to make a meaningful difference at no actual cost to yourself.

Here’s how the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit works: By making a donation to a charitable organization like A New Leaf, you have the opportunity to support a cause you deeply care without incurring any actual cost to yourself. You can donate up to $938 and get every dollar back when you file your taxes. The maximum tax credit donation amount for 2024 is $470 for single filers, married filing separately, or heads of household; and $938 for married couples filing jointly.

Make a difference that matters. Your generosity can change lives, providing vital resources to those in crisis and helping to build a stronger, safer community for everyone. Please, donate today and stand with A New Leaf in supporting those who need it most.

For more information, go to TurnaNewLeaf.org.