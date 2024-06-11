Kayak the Lower Salt River at Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch

MESA — On the lower banks of the Salt River, in the shadow of the Bulldog Cliffs, you can kayak through Tonto National Forest.

From towering Saguaro Cacti to striking mountain views, paddle along for a perfect backdrop on the water at Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch.

“Our guests come here, meet us at the ranch and we launch here right on our property,” said Sierra Brewer, tour guide at Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch. “It's a private launch here, so you're not getting out on the public river quite yet. You go down the river for roughly two hours and you get to go underneath the Bulldog Cliffs for the best view.”

After the 2-hour kayak adventure, you’re picked up in a shuttle and brought back to the launch site. So there are no worries about having to get a second vehicle parked down the river.

"It's awesome to go down on the Lower Salt River because you have that river flow that's pushing you, so you just have to steer,” said Brewer. “There's a couple areas that you'll have to paddle but it’s a leisurely experience.”

You can also expect to see all types of wildlife while on the water.

"You're definitely gonna see some wild birds," said Brewer. "If you're lucky, you'll see the wild horses out here."

Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch is also a bed and breakfast with 20 cabins on site. The best time to come explore the water is from late spring until early Fall.

"You're only about 20-30 minutes outside the city limits,” said Brewer. “We're close but it feels like we're far and you get to go on this river right in the middle of the Valley. And it's just something that you won't find in the city."

Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch is located at 13020 N. Bush Hwy, Mesa. Kayak rentals start at $51.

"Enjoy the beautiful scenery and clean up after yourself to keep it nice for everybody else as well" said Brewer.

