How 'Freshman House' program is improving graduation rates in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Four years ago, the Phoenix Union High School District started a program called Freshman House, trying to improve graduation rates among its students.

Through this, schools provide wrap-around services specifically for freshman students, making sure that they stay on track through the years.

There are teams of teachers, social workers, and other staff who keep tabs on certain groups of students, as high schools can have big populations.

With the end of this school year, this would be the first in-person school group (because of COVID) that went through this program.

At Camelback High School, they're seeing the most success, saying the on-track rate of kids from freshman year and staying on course to graduate grew from 40% in 2020 to 87%. The high school is also seeing a record for scholarship totals for students this year at around $20 million, which doubled from two years ago.

In the video player above, ABC15's Elenee Dao has the latest on this program that is changing the lives of students with the goal of brighter futures.