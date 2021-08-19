Hostess recalling hot dog and hamburger buns over risk of salmonella, listeria

If you’ve recently purchased hot dog or hamburger buns for an upcoming barbecue, then you’re going to want to check your pantry. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced the recall of Hostess hot dog and hamburger buns due to potential health risks from possible listeria and salmonella contamination.

Hostess is voluntarily recalling certain Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns, according to the FDA recall notice published on Aug. 15. Hostess became aware of the potential contamination through their manufacturer’s environmental monitoring program.

These products were distributed to convenience stores and grocery stores around the country. So far, no reports of illness have been made to either Hostess or the FDA as a result of these products.

A statement from Hostess to Consumer Reports indicated the recall was only limited to these two products because the manufacturer only makes these two products for Hostess. Therefore, none of Hostess’ other baked goods are affected.

Consumer Reports’ director of food safety and testing, James E. Rogers, said the primary worry about these products is the long “best-by” dates on the recalled items.

“One concern is that consumers may have these products at home right now because some of the ’best buy’ dates run into early October,” Rogers said to Consumer Reports. “Check the UPC codes because you can’t tell if a food is contaminated with listeria or salmonella just by looking at it or smelling it.”

The recall is limited to the following products:

Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns, Item UPC 88810911097; Best by dates from August 13, 2021, through October 4, 2021

Hostess Soft White Hot Dog Buns, Item UPC 888109110970; Best by dates from August 13, 2021, through September 30, 2021

According to the FDA, listeria monocytogenes and salmonella are organisms that typically only cause short-term digestive symptoms, fever or headaches in healthy individuals. However, these infections can affect young children, pregnant women and elderly people in more serious ways.

To get more information about this recall, visit the FDA’s recall notice.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.