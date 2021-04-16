NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (04/18)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies ready to hire you!

1. The Glencroft Center for Modern Aging, the largest senior living campus in Arizona located in Glendale, is looking to immediately fill positions at an onsite job fair Thursday, April 22. Glencroft is adding nearly 50 full-time positions ranging from caregivers, nurses, security officers, maintenance/landscaping, administrative and dining services employees for its operations. With nearly 900 residents and 500 staff, Glencroft is emerging from the pandemic with growth and a healthy outlook for 2021. The April 22 job fair is open 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Auditorium at the Glencroft campus, 8611 N. 67th Ave., Glendale, 85302. Job candidates should bring their resume, identification and any supporting documentation for interviews. If unable to attend, send your resume and position of interest to hr@glencroft.com.

2. Domino's is hiring drivers and team members all across the Valley. Competitive pay, flexible shifts and pizza perks. If you have a passion for making and delivering great food, this is the job for you. Apply online here.

3. Upgrade is a Fintech neo-banking platform that offers affordable and responsible credit through credit monitoring and educational tools that help consumers better understand and manage their financial goals. Voted Best Place To Work in the Bay Area 3 years in a row and Most Diverse Company by Comparably in 2020, Upgrade is hiring in their Downtown Phoenix Service Center to best deliver their mission to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, and incredible growth potential. Upgrade is hiring for Customer Service, Account Servicing, Underwriters, and more! Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

4. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Engineers, Front End Developers, Product Mangers, UX Designers, Marketing Managers, and more! KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer benefit coverage on day one as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here

5. At Cable One they know diversity lies in the communities they serve and among the associates who dedicate themselves to ensure their continued success. They take deep pride in the communities they serve, community involvement and giving back is one of the things that keeps the company united. A career with Cable One includes benefits like paid time off, medical and dental benefits on day one, wellness programs, tuition reimbursement and more. Cable One is growing their Arizona teams and hiring for Accountants, Developers, Customer Service, Engineers, and more! Learn more about their culture, award-winning benefits, and open careers today by clicking here.

6. Spear Education is one of the world’s most respected providers of multi-platform continuing education and practice growth resources for dental professionals. Interested in a career in Marketing, Sales or Customer Success? They’re hiring for these teams in Scottsdale! Spear is dedicated to their success-oriented culture and provides many perks for their employees, including one paid volunteer day to be active in the community. Spear Education is hiring for Business Development, Product Managers, Sales, and more. Join this hard-working team and start a career you love today by applying to open positions here.

7. Looking for a juicy career? Jamba is hiring all across the Valley, with positions ranging from team member all the way up to general manager. If you have customer service experience, check them out here.

8. The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch and other Scottsdale Hyatt locations have full-time opportunities available including security, spa receptionist, front office agent and more. This is your chance to get started with one of the best known hospitality companies in the world. They offer competitive pay as well as hotel and spa discounts. See all positions and apply online here.

