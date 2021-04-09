NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (04/11)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU!

For more jobs resources, visit abc15.com/jobs.

1. HIRING EVENT: HMS Host at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is hiring for over 100 full and part-time positions. Everything from restaurant manager to Starbucks barista and a ton of jobs in between. If you have customer service or restaurant experience you are the PERFECT candidate. Benefits include free meals, free bus passes, vacation, sick and holiday pay and a whole lot more. It all happens Thursday April 15 from 9:00AM–12:00PM at the HMS Host office at 1250 E Hadley Street, Suite 6 Phoenix AZ 85034. Learn more, see specific pay and positions and RSVP here.

2. The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch and other Scottsdale Hyatt locations have full-time opportunities available including security, spa receptionist, front office agent and more. This is your chance to get started with one of the best known hospitality companies in the world. They offer competitive pay as well as hotel and spa discounts. See all positions and apply online here.

3. RevolutionParts, the largest provider of automotive parts ecommerce solutions, announced today that it is expanding its staffing by 40% in 2021 to meet surging demand in the automotive parts space. As the company continues to grow this year, it will look to continue to add a mix of both senior leadership and sole contributor roles across every division of the organization. In addition to highly competitive wages, RevolutionParts provides employees with career development opportunities, benefits, 401K match, parental leave, and many more valuable perks. Candidates interested in available positions can learn more and apply online here.

4. VIRTUAL JOB FAIR: HonorHealth has openings across the valley for all aspects of inpatient and outpatient care and are looking to hire a fleet of nurses. It all happens this Wednesday, April 14. Their nursing positions encourage continuing education and embrace nursing skill and communication at every level. System wide, they are currently looking to fill over 100 registered nurse positions. These nursing opportunities are for those looking for clinic hours, traditional three twelve hour shifts, overnights and PRN positions with HonorHealth across the Valley. While they are seriously in need of qualified nurses, there are many positions available including environmental services, food services, laboratory, respiratory therapists, medical assistants, patient care techs, admitting services, security, and more. Some positions may have signing bonuses available. Click here for more information.

5. Liberty Mutual, a Forbes Magazine America’s Best Employers for Women and Great Place to Work certified company, is hiring sales representatives across the state including Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tucson, and more. As a Liberty Mutual field sales representative, you’ll enjoy a diverse, supportive environment, along with a competitive compensation program, including base salary, uncapped commissions and a bonus structure, and comprehensive benefits. If you’re a passionate salesperson, competitive go-getter, people person and relationship builder, apply today and bring your expertise. For a limited time, Liberty is offering a $5k Sign on Bonus for new candidates that have an active P&C or active Life and health license. Apply to open positions here.

6. Northern Trust in Tempe is growing! They are seeking energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their expanding Transfer Agency Services contact center. Robust onboarding and training program is available for entry level analysts and experienced contact center leaders. Northern Trust is an award winning employer. Their partners enjoy many growth and advancement opportunities within our financial services segment. Come partner with Northern Trust and view open positions here.

7. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. These open positions can include a $5000 sign on bonus or up to a $6500 sign on bonus for bilingual candidates. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

8. Axon is now hiring in Scottsdale for many positions across Operations, People Operations, Marketing & Communications, Software Engineering, Sales, and more. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

