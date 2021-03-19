NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (03/21)

Ready for a new career? Here are 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU!

For more jobs resources, visit abc15.com/jobs.

1. Are you ready for the real estate game? Homie is hiring 352 Buyer agents in Phoenix. Homie is a disruptive real estate company changing the way homes are bought and sold. In a highly competitive real estate market, buyers need local expertise and experienced professional support to help them get the home of their dreams. Homie’s model allows it to afford buyer agents competitive compensation, plus annual bonuses. Like buyer agents at traditional brokerages, their total compensation depends on how many deals they close. However, Homie agents differ from traditional ones in that they have substantial resources behind them including an app that makes it easy for buyers to schedule tours and save favorite homes, a world-class marketing team generating customer leads, and a one-stop-shop business model with easy access to loans, title, and insurance. Homie agents also have the benefit of a team to support transactions, and brokers and real estate attorneys to ensure clients get the best representation possible. Licensed real estate agents can apply at here.

2. Join the team at Terros Health. They have a wide range of positions available from Clinicians to Care Coordinators. They offer full benefits and 4 weeks of PTO your first year. Plus, cash bonuses for some positions and bilingual differentials. TO apply, send your resume to HRRecruiting@TerrosHealth.org.

3. Looking to network with companies who value diversity and inclusion? At the ONE Community and BestCompaniesAZ virtual Diversity Career Expo, they’ll unite Arizona’s diverse communities and companies for dialogue about diversity and inclusion in the workforce while you make connections to top innovative leaders and inclusive companies who are currently hiring. This event will take place on March 25th from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Reserve your free spot today here!

4. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity in 2020! They’re currently hiring for many roles including Technical Sales Representatives, Inbound Sales Representatives, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

5. Axon is now hiring in Scottsdale for many positions across Operations, People Operations, Marketing & Communications, Software Engineering, Sales, and more. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

6. RSVP now for the LocalWork.com Virtual Career Fair, happening this Tuesday, March 23 from 10am to 1pm. THOUSANDS of jobs available! This is your chance to meet face to face with hiring manager from some of the best companies in the state. RSVP here.

7. Upper Crust Bakery is an international bakery manufacturer whose clients include Sam’s, Costco, Kroeger and Wal-Mart. They are hiring for various positions in packing and production. Daytime shifts, from 7am to 5:30 pm. For more information head here.

8. ResourceMFG and ProLogistix are some of the largest staffing companies in the U.S. They specialize in the placement of manufacturing and industrial to meet the increasing demand in the warehouse and distribution center industry. They’re currently seeking people in Avondale where they offer forklift certification. Positions range from packers to production associates. Benefits include competitive pay, multiple shifts, free online classes and your chance to become forklift certified for free. Learn more about ResourceMFG here and ProLogistix here.

