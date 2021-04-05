Bashas', AJ's Fine Foods, and Food City looking to hire nearly 700 AZ workers

PHOENIX — Bashas' supermarkets, which includes Bashas' grocery store, AJ's Fine Foods, and Food City, is looking to fill nearly 700 positions across all of its stores in Arizona.

The company said it is hiring both full-time and part-time positions across several departments including managers, cashiers, courtesy clerks, delivery drivers, department managers, Starbucks managers and baristas, deli clerks, meat clerks, pastry chefs, bakers, cake decorators, and dishwashers.

They are also looking for sushi chefs, BBQ chefs, grillers, and people to work in the floral departments.

A hiring fair will be held on Thursday, April 8, from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., at Victory Outreach church, 4655 W. McDowell Road, in Phoenix. Face masks, a temperature screening, and social distancing will be enforced.

Applicants should expect to meet with the hiring team, complete paperwork, and submit to a drug screening. Some applicants will on-the-spot job offers, Bashas' said.

Open positions can be found at https://jobs.bashas.com.

Fry's Food Stores, Sprouts, Safeway, and Albertsons, which are separate companies from Bashas and not part of the hiring fair, are also hiring for several positions at their stores, according to their websites.

For those interested:

Fry's: https://jobs.kroger.com

Sprouts: https://about.sprouts.com/careers

Safeway/Albertsons: https://www.albertsonscompanies.com/careers