Protect Your Home Office’s Floor With A Chic Glass Chair Mat

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Couldn’t we all use a little more smoothness during our workdays?

While glass chair mats might not be the first thing that come to mind when getting your home office situated, protecting your flooring shouldn’t be overlooked. Not only will a glass chair mat save your carpet from uneven wear or your hardwood floor from scratches, but using a chair mat might actually make you more comfortable. When you’re using one, your chair glides around easier — especially opposed to trying to roll on the carpet — making your chair jerk around less.

We know what you’re thinking: Glass? Under the chair? With me sitting in it? Is it going to break?

Nope. Tempered glass is incredibly strong can hold over 1,000 pounds of weight! If you’d like to try one for yourself, here are a few great options for tempered glass chair mats available on Amazon.

This glass chair mat from 975 Supply measures 36 by 46 inches, has rounded corners and four fixed (but detachable) anti-skid pads. A chair won’t scratch the glass and the glass won’t scratch the floor underneath it. Use it to protect tile, hardwood, carpet and rugs. You’ll hardly notice this mat is even there when you walk into the room because it’s crystal clear.

We like that it comes with an unlimited lifetime guarantee covering transit damage or flaws. It’s highly rated on Amazon with an overall score of 4.9 out of 5 stars, scoring especially well for use on hardwood floors, its sheerness and durability. One reviewer said after trying this glass chair mat that she sent her plastic one back.

Clean it like you would a mirror: just wipe it down with glass spray and you’re good to go. You can purchase it on Amazon for $149.99.

The Glaciermat Reinforced Glass Executive Chair Mat from Floortex lays flat, fostering easy gliding mobility. It protects hard floors and all styles of carpets (high or low pile) and won’t ever curl as a plastic mat would. Amazon users have rated this mat 4.6 stars, while one customer mentioned it didn’t even scratch despite having dropped multiple household objects on it, like a phone, bike lights, chargers and more.

This one measures 36 by 48 inches and lists for $163.59 on Amazon.

If you’re looking for a glass chair mat that’s a little bigger, this one spans 44 by 50 inches. This mat from Clearly Innovative has beveled edges that help your chair easily roll onto and off of it. The edges also prevent it from cracking. One reviewer noted this feature was nice when working with bare feet, stating that they don’t even feel the edge of the mat because it sinks into the carpet.

You can purchase this one for $298 on Amazon.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.