Family of 82-year-old man killed in Phoenix hit-and-run calls for change

PHOENIX — Family and friends of an 82-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run crash gathered Wednesday to remember his life, calling on the city of Phoenix to do more to avoid more tragedies like they're facing.

"There is really no explanation to how I am feeling right now,” said Christian Santiago Gonzalez.

Christian is standing near the spot where, according to his religious beliefs, his grandfather's soul will stay forever.

"Grief is a different feeling. I can't express what I feel,” added Christian.

Tomas Gonzalez died on Monday when Phoenix Police say a driver crashed a car into him as he crossed Thomas Road near 43rd Avenue using the crosswalk. Police are still searching for that driver.

"People make mistakes and that is normal. But, there are certain mistakes you can't cover yourself for,” said Christian.

The Gonzalez family shared a video of Tomas dancing at his 82nd birthday last September, as well as a dancing video from his 81st birthday party.

Christian wants the person who killed Tomas, known for his dancing and wisdom, to know they stole someone adored by many.

"This was somebody's dad, somebody's grandfather, somebody's great-grandfather and you are running around with no care in the world,” said Christian.

"He was always happy. He could make friends with anyone,” said Karen Gonzalez.

She admits she's in shock.

"I just feel like it's a joke and any minute someone is going to say oh no, it wasn't him. It was someone else,” said Karen.

Tomas' neighbor at the Urban League Manor near the scene of the crash says she and many others have had concerns about that intersection.

"In my two years, I have seen too many cars passing really fast. Even though you press the button to cross, they still [drive],” said Emily Torrez.

Many, like Torrez, who live at the Urban League Manor say they've complained to Phoenix police about their concerns at this crosswalk and traffic light. ABC15 has not been able to confirm with the department.

District Four Councilor Laura Pastor issued a statement saying, “It is a sad fact that every other day there is at least one fatal car crash on city streets. I am heartbroken for the family that lost a loved one. I’m committed to working with City departments to develop solutions and work on preventative measures that stop this type of incident from happening again.”

"I, basically, would like to have cameras set up here, so we can see the traffic with who hits and who runs,” said. Torrez.

The Gonzalez family has created an online fundraiser for people to help with funeral costs.

