PHOENIX — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle at a west Phoenix intersection Monday morning.

Officers responded to the crash near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road and found a man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix police say the vehicle that struck the man took off from the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

Detectives are investigating the crash and it's unclear if any arrests have been made.