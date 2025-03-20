Vegas Golden Knights hosting hockey clinics across the Valley, watch parties March 27-29

PHOENIX — The Vegas Golden Knights are coming back to the Valley later this month for a series of FREE youth hockey clinics and watch parties.

This is the team's third visit to Arizona for clinics and events since partnering with ABC15 to show games on Arizona 61 and 15.2.

The clinics will take place Ice Den locations, a Phoenix elementary school, and Chicanos por la Causa in Phoenix and vary in age range.

RELATED: Click here for the full Vegas Golden Knights on-air schedule

U.S. Olympian Megan Bozek and VGK Spanish-language broadcaster Jesus Lopez will also appear at some of the events.

Keep in mind: Advance registration is required for all clinics and is available at these links: Chicanos por la Causa ball hockey; Scottsdale and Chandler on-ice clinics.

The full list of events scheduled is below:

Thursday, March 27, 2025:



1 p.m. MT: LosVGK free ball hockey clinic at Catalina Ventura Elementary School (6331 N. 39th Ave., Phoenix)

4:30 p.m. MT: LosVGK free ball hockey clinic at Chicanos por la Causa (3216 W. Van Buren St., Phoenix)

5:30 p.m. MT: Q&A with VGK broadcaster Jesus Lopez at Chicanos por la Causa

Friday, March 28, 2025:

4 & 5 p.m. MT: Free on-ice clinics at Ice Den Scottsdale (ages 6-9 and 10-13, respectively; 9375 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale)

5:30 p.m. MT: Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago watch party (18o Bar & Grill at Ice Den Scottsdale)

5:30 p.m. MT: Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago LosVGK watch party (Salt Tacos y Tequila, 6751 Sunset Blvd., Glendale)

6:15 p.m. MT: Free on-ice girls clinic at Ice Den Scottsdale (ages 8-13)

7:30 p.m. MT: Q&A and autographs with VGK broadcaster and U.S. Olympian Megan Bozek

Saturday, March 29, 2025:

1 & 2 p.m. MT: Free on-ice clinics at Ice Den Chandler (ages 6-9 and 10-13, respectively; 7225 W. Harrison Street, Chandler, AZ)

3:15 p.m. MT: Free on-ice girls clinic at Ice Den Chandler (ages 8-13)

4:30 p.m. MT: Q&A and autographs with VGK broadcaster and U.S. Olympian Megan Bozek Advance registration is required for all clinics and is available at these links: