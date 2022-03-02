Three new restaurant, entertainment concepts opening along Roosevelt Row

PHOENIX — Roosevelt Row is welcoming three new restaurants and bars this week, adding to the sprawl in Downtown Phoenix.

Cham Pang Lanes, Palma, and Ghost Donkey are part of a 3-in-1 concept designed by Flagship Restaurant Group, located on 903 N. 2nd Street.

Cham Pang Lanes is an Asian-infused restaurant with healthy and hearty food options, including sushi, chicken sandwiches, and salads.

It also has a slew of spirits, cocktails, and champagnes, which can be found on tap too!

Cham Pang Lanes also has six duckpin bowling lanes that guests can use.

Next door is Palma, a brunch and dinner spot with indoor and outdoor seating.

Sandwiched in between both is Ghost Donkey, a tequila and mezcal bar that hopes to bring "mucho" good times.

Nick Hogan, CEO of Flagship Restaurant Group, is excited to bring something different to an already bustling downtown.

"I think what we're bringing in differentiation to the stuff that is already down here currently and so hopefully we just add to that positive trajectory of the neighborhood," Hogan said.

Cham Pang Lanes and Palma officially open Thursday, March 3, while Ghost Donkey is set to open this weekend.