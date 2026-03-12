Oscars 2026: Potential history-making wins to watch for at the 98th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA — The upcoming Oscars could be a historic event in several different ways.

The 98th Academy Awards, airing live on March 15 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC15, will spotlight the past year in cinema, recognizing performers and projects that rose above the competition in the world of filmmaking.

While every statuette carries with it the weight of history, some nominees this year have the opportunity to be firsts in ways the world of cinema has never seen before.

ABC News has confirmed several potentially historic moments to keep an eye on during the Academy Awards broadcast, hosted by Conan O'Brien for the second year in a row.

See all of the history to be made at the 98th Academy Awards, taking place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday.

'Sinners' could break the all-time Oscars record

Warner Bros. Pictures

"Sinners" has the opportunity break the record for most wins by any single movie in Academy Awards history on Sunday night.

Ryan Coogler's blockbuster film -- which stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, and more -- dominated the 98th Academy Awards nominations with 16 nods, breaking the Oscars all-time record.

"Ben-Hur," "Titanic" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" share the record for the most wins by a single film, with 11 each. That means "Sinners" will need to win 75% of its nominations to break the record.

Some of the categories the horror hit is up for include best actor, best supporting actress, best director, best picture, best original screenplay and more.

Wagner Moura could be the first Brazilian winner of an acting award

Neon Pictures

Wagner Moura, who stars as Armando Solimões in "The Secret Agent," has the chance to become the first Brazilian actor to win an acting Oscar.

Moura recently opened up to ABC News about his best actor nomination, saying his goal is to be a trailblazer for recognition of South American film achievements.

"It makes me feel great, of course, very honored and grateful," Moura said. "And I honestly hope that this will open the space for other not only Brazilian, but South American actors to be recognized by the work that they do, because that part of the world [has] been producing great films."

Moura has already won big for his role in "The Secret Agent" this awards season, taking home the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture (drama) in January.

Last year, Fernanda Torres became the second Brazilian actress to be nominated for the best actress award -- the first being her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, who was nominated for her role in the 1998 film "Central Station"-- though neither nominee won the award.

'Sinners' costume designer Ruth E. Carter could become first Black three-time Oscar winner

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Ruth E. Carter arrives at the 28th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at The Ebell of Los Angeles in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Ruth E. Carter, the costume designer for Coogler's horror drama "Sinners," is one win away from making history.

Carter is up for the best costume design Oscar on Sunday, an honor which she has already received twice before, both times for Coogler projects ("Black Panther" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever").

If she takes home her third Oscar, Carter would presumably be the first Black nominee to win three competitive awards.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw could become the first woman to win for cinematography

CJ Rivera/CJ Rivera/Invision/AP Autumn Durald Arkapaw attends the New York Film Critics Circle Awards at Tao Downtown on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in New York. (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

If "Sinners" cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw clinches the win for best cinematography, she will become the first woman to win the award.

Arkapaw recently spoke to ABC News about her accomplishment, saying, "It can feel a bit heavy in a nice way."

She added, "I feel like I really want change for ladies, and it'll come in time."

'Sirât' could become the first all-female team to win Oscar for sound

Neon Stefania Gadda, Joshua Liam Herderson, Richard Bellamy and Sergi Lopez in a scene from the film "Sirat."

"Sirât," the thriller about a father's travels through the Moroccan desert with his son while searching for his daughter, could make history in the best sound category this year.

Should "Sirât," bring home the statuette on Sunday, the winning sound team, composed of Amanda Villavieja, Laia Casanovas and Yasmina Praderas, would be the first ever all-female sound team to win the award.