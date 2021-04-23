Oscars 2021 predictions: Who will take home big awards?

All eyes are on Hollywood this year as the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences hands out its 93rd Oscars.

For Best Actor, Arizona State University Professor Chris LaMont predicts the award will go to a talented young star we lost too soon -- Chadwick Boseman.

"Chadwick is a pop culture icon," LaMont explains. "He was an amazing actor. His breadth of work is amazing. Of course, as the Black Panther, he really changed superhero films. And the Oscars are not just about honoring specific performances, they're also achievement awards."

In the Best Supporting Actor category, LaMont predicts Daniel Kaluuya will win for his powerhouse performance in Judas and the Black Messiah.

"He's kind of actually the top leading actor in that category. What the studios do is they sometimes...put actors into the supporting roles, hoping that will give them a better chance."

When it comes to three of the night's biggest awards, LaMont says look to Nomadland to take home the gold, starting with Best Actress Frances McDormand.

"Everyone is saying Frances McDormand for Nomadland. One of the richest, most organic performances that she has done. She's a two-time Oscar winner already. But this film has really touched a lot of people. Her performance is excellent. She carries that movie."

LaMont predicts Nomadland will find a home in Best Picture and Best Director, and that win would break barriers.

"It's pretty much a done deal. Chloe Zao, who did Nomadland, is going to take home the Oscar. She would be only the second woman to win in this category in history. And the first Asian American and the first woman of color to win. Not only did she write, produce and edit, and direct, it really is a tour de force for her and recognition of the great work she did to bring that movie to life."

LaMont says Glenn Close will take home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Hillbilly Elegy, a long-overdue honor.

"You know I'm a huge Glenn Close fan," he explains. "It would be an achievement award. She has been nominated eight times for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress and has not won yet."