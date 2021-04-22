Oscars 2021 fashion: What to expect on the red carpet as we recover from the pandemic

After being locked up in the house for more than a year due to the pandemic, we're all ready for a little glam --and there's no better place to see those stars shine than right here on ABC15 for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Valley design expert Oscar de las Salas is giving us some insight ahead of Hollywood's biggest night.

First up: what will the women wow us with this year on the red carpet?

De las Salas says to look for metallic fabrics.

"They're using metallics and they're combining them with some sort of stonework or some sort of excellent crafting," he explains. "We have seen it with little gems so you have that reflection as well. Most of the stars look fantastic in metals."

Next up: a return to the 1980s with DayGlo colors.

"Everything is in neon. I think we are tired of black, red, white. Designers have gone all the way to solid colors in their materials. They are using these very neon, very bright colors."

And when it comes to red carpet dresses, once again this season, Oscar says bigger is better.

For the gentlemen, Oscar says get ready to turn back the hands of time for a mid-century look -- look for men in turtlenecks.

"We're seeing turtlenecks back for male fashion and it's looking very sharp. I know it's a throwback to the '70s and it's kind of relaxed; some people want to see stars with bowties, but I think it's an alternative and it's a very good alternative!"

Oscar also says men will be going either tie-less or will use things other than ties, like the boa we saw musician Harry Styles rock at the Grammy's.

He also thinks men will make bold statements with suit colors -- some in pink, red, or even skin-colored suits that not only create an illusion but also help celebrate the skin we're in and who we are.

De las Salas says for the first time in a long time, it will feel like an actual celebration as the country recovers from this pandemic.

"Yes, and I think this is a way all Americans and the world celebrate a positive message. After a full year of being indoors, we want to dream. We want to think about the future. We want to be positive."

