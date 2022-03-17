Oscar night! What's trending on the red carpet

With the Oscars on Sunday, we know all eyes will be on who walks away with one of the coveted gold statues...and what they're wearing on the way up to the stage to accept it!

We sat down with Valley style and design expert Oscar de las Salas at To Be Continued Consignment in Scottsdale to get his take on what trends we'll see at this year's Academy Awards.

When it comes to color choice, Oscar says get ready to pop the cork!

"You'll see this beautiful champagne or rose that the ladies are wearing these days and it's very forgiving because it goes with your flesh tone," explains Oscar.

Next up, think Fifty Shades of Grey... but not the movie! We're talking about the actual color gray.

"It seems like it's the latest color...you see it all the time in architecture and design. I don't know what it is, but it seems like gray is the new black. It's just a color in between and it's very soft and forgiving."

Oscar also says we shouldn't be surprised if we see bold, bright pops of color, especially neons.

"I think it's a reaction to not having much color during the pandemic so it represents joy and momentum," he added.

Next up, think flowy, not as form-fitting designs, or what Oscars likes to call "Boho Chic."

"Remember, when you're wearing a gown for eight hours, you have to be comfortable!" explained Oscar.

And guys - we're not forgetting about you. Oscar says in addition to the classic tuxedos we'll see, he says you'll also find men popping up in turtlenecks and blazers - a more casual look.