Mesa's Troy Kotsur's historic Oscar win opens doors for deaf stories

MESA, AZ — The mainstream exposure and notoriety that follows winning an Academy Award has granted Valley native Troy Kotsur more opportunities to not only pick his projects but also represent the deaf community in a hearing world.

Kotsur made history last year as the first deaf man to win an acting award at the Academy Awards when he won best supporting actor for his role in CODA, Child of a Deaf Adult.

The Best Picture-winning film is a story about the only hearing member of a deaf family who wants to pursue a passion for music.

For more than three decades, the persistent deaf actor spent most of his career fighting for the small number of deaf roles in television and film. Now, he doesn't have to worry as much about auditions being that he got the highest cinematic honor an actor can receive on his resume.

“Now everyone wants to set up meetings with me, writers and directors and producers, they’re chasing me. The tables have turned,” signed Kotsur.

Shortly after the Oscar win, Kotsur was seen with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the Oval Office with the cast of CODA.

He’s been featured in Variety’s publication playing famous roles in iconic scenes in cinema.

The kid who grew up loving all of Steven Spielberg’s movies finally got to meet him at an award show. Kotsur explained he told Spielberg he’d love to send him a script, and Spielberg replied, “send me two.”

More than 100 million people tuned into the Super Bowl this year while Kotsur signed the National Anthem alongside singer Chris Stapleton. He said he wanted to channel Francis Scott Key for his largest live performance.

Coming soon, Troy is on tap to play a football coach for a deaf school in a new Disney+ Show. On HBO, he’s reported to be on the new season of Curb your Enthusiasm.

“It was a lot of improvisation, a lot of improv that wasn’t even in the script,” signed Kotsur.

The Oscar win also allowed Kotsur to bring deaf stories into Hollywood consideration, like William Hoy, the first deaf pro-baseball player widely credited with creating the hand signals still used in the game today, or Erastus Smith, a deaf soldier who fought in the Texas Revolutionary War.

“Now many of these writers and producers are considering adapting these hearing roles to a deaf character and be able to tell these stories on a deaf perspective. I’m impressed with Hollywood opening its mind,” signed Kotsur.

When he took his first drama class at Westwood High School in Mesa, telling others in a hearing school he wanted to be a Hollywood actor had its challenges.

Family friend Bonelle Amann remembers Kotsur as an enthusiastic storyteller that led students to say he “was talking too much on the bus.”

As a Phoenix Day School for the Deaf student, he never shies away from his ambition of being in front or behind the camera.

“So you know that will be his next step, that he’ll win an award as a director, he will never quit, he will never give up,” said Amann

In Arizona, there are over a million people who are deaf. Over 20,000 are culturally deaf and use American Sign Language (ASL).

Nikki Soukup advocates for them with the Arizona Commission for the deaf and hard of hearing.

“By achieving a dream, and creating a place on a global platform, Troy brings about a sense of genuine pride, respect and admiration throughout our communities. Troy continues to authentically represent our communities, while increasing inclusive spaces within the acting industry, media and beyond,” said Soukup.

Kotsur’s pursuit to better represent the deaf community in a hearing world will continue as long as he’s finding work as a storyteller, whether that be through acting, directing or another form of art.

If you see the Mesa native out in the Valley… “Don’t be scared to say hi,” signed Kotsur.